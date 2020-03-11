MPCB spares industries in Tarapur... for now

State environmental watchdog — the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) — has given a breather to nearly 600 industries in Tarapur, that were staring at a complete shutdown following its notice for closure of their Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP).

MPCB had granted conditional approval to the 25 million litres per day (MLD) CETP. But due to violation of rules - highly polluted effluents being discharged into the creek — it had issued a closure notice to the Tarapur Environment Protection Society (TEPS).

On Monday, a delegation of members of the Tarapur Industries Manufacturers Association (TIMA) met industries minister Subhash Desai and MPCB officials with a request for more time.

'Relief on condition'

D K Raut, president, TIMA claimed that the new 50 MLD treatment plant is almost ready. "The first phase of a 25 MLD treatment plant will be operational by March 20 and the remaining 25 MLD by June end. On an average the total daily effluents released by the industries are around 25 MLD. We explained the situation to the MPCB officials and the minister. They have assured us of relief on condition that we expedite the process to start the entire 50 MLD treatment plant at the earliest," Raut added. He also said the existing 25 MLD treatment plant will also be upgraded after the 50 MLD plant is fully functional.

A government official who was aware of the meeting, claimed that the MPCB board refused to lift closure notice completely. "The board has asked the industries to comply with certain conditions first," the official said on condition of anonymity.

New plant to cost Rs 150 cr

The estimated expenditure for the new 50 MLD effluent treatment plant is pegged at around Rs 150 crore. "Of this nearly R120 crore has already been spent" the association member informed. Calls made to the public relations officer of MPCB went unanswered.

