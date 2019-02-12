MPSC to review method of generating hall tickets based on phone numbers

national

Mobile numbers in a series allegedly help candidates get seat numbers in serial order too

This might be the last year that hall tickets for MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) examination are generated based on candidates' mobile numbers. After receiving complaints about how this makes copying convenient with mobile numbers in serial order, the commission has decided to review this method of generating hall tickets.

Mobile numbers in a series allegedly help candidates get seat numbers in serial order too. The MPSC Students' Rights along with MPSC Samnvayak Samiti has written a letter to the MPSC regarding alleged malpractices days before the State Service Prelims scheduled on February 17. The commission has thus decided to increase vigilance during the prelims and later review the system.

"There are several parameters based on which seat numbers are generated. The phone number criterion was added towards the end of 2017 and the last three to four examinations have been conducted in this manner," said Kiran Nimbore, member of the MPSC Students' Rights, and a candidate himself.

"Lakhs of students appear for MPSC exams and if some candidates are indulging in such malpractices, it is unfair to others," said Rahul Kawathekar of the MPSC Samanvayak Samiti.

Chandrashekhar Oak, acting chairman of MPSC said that it was too late to make any changes in the system for the upcoming prelims. "We will certainly review the mobile numbers aspect later. It has to be done after proper discussion though," Oak said.

