MPSOS 10th, 12th Result 2019 Declared, check results online at at result.mpos.net.in

All students who have attempted the Class X and Class XII MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examinationscano now find their respective results online by logging on to the official website i.e. result.mpos.net.in

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board located in Bhopal has recently announced the Class 10th and 12th exam results for the MP Ruk Jana Nahi Results. As reported by Jagran Josh The board have released the exam results online where students can access the same.

Another option for candidates is to click on the below given direct link in order to view their results.

Check MP Ruk Jana Nahi Results 2019 - Direct Link

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board hosts the MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination two times every year. While round one of the board exam is held in the month of June, the second exam for MP Ruk Jana Nahi is held in the month of December.

The MPSOSEB exams for MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination was held from June 6 - June 18 this year.

The exam results which have been announced will consist of the applicant's name, roll number, examination name, OD number, board name, test subjects, maximum marks, score and qualifying status.

Here is how to check MP Ruk Jana Nahi Results 2019?

All candidates who have attempted the MP Ruk Jana Nahi examinations for Class X and XII can refer to these simple steps that are mentioned below on the official website.

Visit the official website or click on the direct link given above

Click on 'Ruk Jana Nahi Results 2019' link

Enter the required details in the login space provided

Upon successful login your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and print a copy of your result for future reference

About MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has the MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination for class 10th and 12th every annual year. The objective of these exams is to offer education to those students who can't afford going to school on a daily basis. The facility of online admission is also provided to the students through study centres established across the different districts of Madhya Pradesh. Each student is given 9 consecutive attempts to pass the examination in the Ruk Jana Nahi Examinations.

