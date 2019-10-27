Mr Lazy Bones is a ride-shirker

A naughty horse has gained several fans online, thanks to his ingenious idea of avoiding being ridden—he drops to the ground and plays dead until the would-be rider walks away. Footage of his exploits has emerged online, showing the horse resisting every attempt by locals to ride him.

The horse, named Jingang, is said to be from a local countryside, most likely in Korea. The first video of Jingang attempting his "play dead routine" dates back to 2015, when it was a uploaded on YouTube by a user named Kenneth G.

In the top comment, a Korean-speaking viewer explains that the horse only starts playing dead after he gets tired of giving people rides, and even though he loves carrots and sugar cubes, he won't touch them while he's acting. He only breaks character when there's no one close to him or when his saddle has been removed.



Jingang seen resisting a rider

His videos started getting attention again after a Facebook video uploaded recently by one Fernando Salazar got over 23 million views. Dozens have commented on the footage of the horse, whose name is also that of a rural town in China.

One said, "That horse is a genius, wish I could just do that every time someone I don't like comes

near me." Another said, "He's not lazy. He is smart. Why carry such a heavy load when you can get away with it." Someone else said, "Is it just me or is that horse smiling while playing dead?"

23mn

No. of views a recent video of the horse received

A tiny beetle named Greta

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has a tiny new namesake. London's Natural History Museum on Friday said that a minute species of beetle is being named "Nelloptodes gretae" in honour of the 16-year-old Swede.



Pic/Entomologist's Monthly Magazine

The beetle is less than one millimetre long and has no eyes or wings. It belongs to a 1960s collection from samples of soil and leaf litter in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, which was donated to the museum in 1978.

Chain reaction

Five Chinese hitmen busted for outsourcing murder to each other over six years

A hitman in China hired to kill a rival developer got cold feet, so he hired another guy to do the job, who also outsourced the murder—forging a five-man-deep chain of bumbling subcontractors, none of whom actually committed the crime.

All five unnatural born killers were sent to jail. The original hitman was first hired by real estate mogul Tan Youhu in 2013. Youhu paid him around $2,82,800 (R2 crore) to slay his enemy, but the man took the cash and used half of it to hire another hitman, Mo Tianxiang. But Mo didn't kill the developer either—he passed the job off to another guy. It was eventually handed to a fifth person for a measly $14,000 (R9 lakh). Eventually, the developer reported the plot to the police.

Daddy speaks the language of love

A video of a hearing-impaired father interacting with his newborn is melting hearts on the Internet. Retired US basketball professional Rex Chapman shared the heartwarming video of the dad saying "I love you" to his baby daughter.

In the 41-second video, the father holds his daughter in his arms and uses sign language to talk to her. The video has received over 5.9 million views on Twitter.



Representation picture

Enter haunted home at your own risk

A haunted house that promises an extreme experience requires participants be medically cleared by a doctor and sign a 40-page waiver. The McKamey Manor experience in Tennessee also requires visitors be insured, and clear a drug test.

Man saves nails to make ring for girlfriend

A man from Japan saved his finger nail clippings for a year to turn them into an engagement ring. The unnamed man shared the process on YouTube. The clippings were mixed with water to create a clay-like substance he moulded into a black stone.

Tokyo bar only allows entry to loners

A small bar in Tokyo's Shinjuku neighbourhood has a very peculiar admission system—everyone is welcome as long as they come alone. The entrance also has a sign that states that this is a "bar limited to parties of one". The idea is to allow guests interact with each other.

Far from child's play

A Minnesota museum has turned its scariest dolls loose in time for Halloween. The History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester has posted photos of its miniature terrors on social media, taking votes for the most nightmarish one. We'll let you decide. Pics/AP

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates