Mr Mehta and Mrs Singh: Another film in the pipeline for Aamir Khan?

About 15 years ago, there was speculation that Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan would feature in Mr Mehta and Mrs Singh, which was to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The project did not take off. It was also said it was mere talk as Bhardwaj had pooh-poohed the buzz.

Now, there is tattle that Aamir is keen to revive the project. According to trade sources, Mr Perfectionist is keen on registering the title. Aamir is known to keep his cards close to his chest, so we will have to wait until the official announcement.

Speaking of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor working together, the duo will be seen pairing up for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is based on Tom Hanks' classic film Forrest Gump. Apparently, Kareena had to audition for this film. She told mid-day, "I wouldn't have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There's science to that decision."

Kareena further said, "Aamir is as transformative as Tom Hanks. I am his biggest fan. He is the only actor who leaves me tongue-tied." Well, we can't wait to see this brilliant pair work their magic on screen again!

