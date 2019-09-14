Mreenal Deshraj: I don't connect to middle-class characters

Television actor Mreenal Deshraj is quite the epitome of style and elegance, both on and off-screen. The Ishqbaaz actor says that she has always played sophisticated and upper-class characters as these suit her the best.

"If you get popular in a character, everybody offers you the same type of roles, which is a big problem here. That's the reason I never get offered a middle-class character. But I am not complaining as I also don't connect to those characters. If I don't look good, I don't feel good. So I love to wear the best of clothes and look beautiful in front of the camera."

The actress further continued by saying, "In personal life also, I am like that. I like to wear good clothes and go to the best of places. I think I look rich and that's the reason they can't see me in middle-class type of roles. I tried doing it, but I was told that I didn't fit in."

Mreenal Deshraj has earlier been seen in shows such as 'Kahi Toh Hoga', 'Choti Si Aasha', 'Sujata', 'Maharana Pratap' and 'Doli Saja Ke'.

