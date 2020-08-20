Mridu Bala is an emerging name in Fashion Industry

Mridu Bala is an emerging name in the fashion industry. She intends to go long in this field by establishing her niche hard in this industry to become an ace designer to be recognised all across the world. Catch some of the glimpses of her interview to know about her career, future plans, and her passion - fashion designing:

1. When did you start your career in Fashion Designing?

I started my career in fashion designing in 2014 and since then it is no looking back for me.

2. Which was your first show?

My first beauty expo was a bridal expo wherein all the makeup artists had showcased bridal dress wear.

3. Who is your inspiration?

First and foremost, it is my husband - CA Ajay Rai, and designers like Manish Malhotra Shaymal Bhumika, Md. Amin and above all my parents and Naranjay Singh and my brothers Akashy Kaledy okshravan ( Shravan Patil ), and Giri G (Akashy Giri).

4. Tell us about your family?

My family has five people, three kids, and my hubby. Besides, we have a caretaker, driver, and my right hand who secures me all the time.

5. When did you decide about entering into fashion designing?

It was my dream to become a fashion designer. Since my childhood, I wanted to enter this world. I was very much inclined towards fashion. I then thought of making it my profession to help others to get employment and make many ladies and young girls empowered along with becoming independent.

6. Tell us about your future projects?

I intend to start my own manufacturing unit along with having a showroom. I also intend to do all the fashion shows on my own with my brand.

7. Tell us about a number of shows you did?

I have done my beauty expo along with a few other shows as well on my own.

8. Any celebrity participating in your show?

Yes, there are few celebrities like Mahima Chaudhari, Arshifa Khan, Lucky dancer Akshay Giri and makeup artist Amit Dhuria and Chitrlekha Sen.

9. Where do you intend to see yourself five years from now?

I want to be in the top list of designers in the world apart from designing for the best directors with best designs.

We hereby wish, miss Mridu Bala (Instagram Hyperlink) a very best for her future good ventures and project

