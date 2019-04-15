Mridul Sharma on his role in Delhi Crime: I played an enemy of society

television

Actor Mridul Sharma, who played the role of the molester in the Netflix series Delhi Crime, based on the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case, talks about how he prepared himself for the role

Mridul Sharma

Tell us about your role in Delhi crime.

I played the main culprit Jai Singh in Delhi crime. Jai Singh is the changed name of Ram Singh. Ram Singh was the main accused in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case. Professionally, he was a bus driver.

How did you land the role?

I had given my introduction in the MCCC (Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company), and I was called for an audition. Based on my look for this character and so on, and then my selection was done. Yes, there are so many actors in Mumbai who have long been waiting for some big character and with the blessings of God, I was fortunate that I got the opportunity to show my talent.

After watching the series, how do you feel about your work and also about the other leads?

This character was challenging for me. I had to play the character of a person who is not mentally normal; who is an enemy of society. For me, this was exactly the opposite of who I am. I had to put in extra efforts to play this character. It was quite a burden for me, but this character gave me the opportunity to show my training and acting ability. I am very satisfied and happy. Through this character, people have accepted me as a good actor. I am very pleased with my work. Among the other main actors, I think Shefali Shah is one of the best actresses in the world. Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Bishnoi are also great actors. Actually, all the actors who worked in Delhi Crime are very skilled and they have done their jobs well.

Any public figure who appreciated you after watching it?

Yes, Ahaana Kumra gave special mention to me for this and Shefali Shah appreciated my work. Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal were also very happy with my acting and my director, Richie Mehta, is very happy with my work, which is a huge achievement for me. People have had a very good response on Twitter and Facebook too.

How difficult was it for you to play that brutal role?

It was daunting and challenging for me. I played a person who has done the most horrific act in the world; one who is cruel and is a murderer. I got 15 days to prepare for it. First of all, I worked on the mood of this character, then I evaluated his emotional and physical motives. While doing this, I built this character on the basis of my imagination.

Tell us about your future projects.

One of my feature films is going to be released after next month. Apart from this, I am part of a film and web series.

Also read: Shefali Shah: A good story is worth the wait

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates