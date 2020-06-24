Mrinalini Tyagi on Sushant Singh Rajput: He loved SRK and would call himself SSR

It was a dark day for Bollywood when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor committed suicide by hanging at his Bandra residence, where his house help found him and alerted the police. Countless fans and his close friends from the industry were left heartbroken after news of his death came to light.

Pavitra Rishta actress Mrinalini Tyagi spoke about the actor and his aspirations in a recent interview with ETimes. She shared, "Sushant was brainy, super intelligent and confident and because of his talent and confidence he was able to go so ahead in life. He shifted from TV and went to films and did so well. Whatever happened is very heartbreaking and unbelievable. He was so good that it is difficult to digest the fact that he is no more with us today. It is very tragic and heartbreaking because Sushant and suicide are two different things; they don't go together. They are poles apart."

Talking about how Sushant Singh Rajput worshipped Shah Rukh Khan, Tyagi said, "He had such big dreams. He was a very hardworking boy. He would always say that we have one SRK and now everyone will have another SSR in the industry. He loved Shah Rukh Khan from the bottom of his heart. He worshipped him and was a huge fan. He would call himself SSR and do the signature pose of Shah Rukh Khan. He would say I will be the next Badshah of Bollywood."

In fact, Sushant wanted to build a Mannat of his own someday. Tyagi shared, "He wanted to make his own Mannat. He was a boy with big dreams in his eyes so it's really unbelievable that he can end his life. He copied Shah Rukh Khan in every sense not acting but otherwise. He wanted to walk in his footsteps."

