Mrunal Thakur to play a cop in her next; opposite Sidharth Malhotra

Even as she shoots for the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu hit Jersey (2019), another remake is in the offing for Mrunal Thakur. mid-day has it that the actor has been roped in to play a cop in the remake of Tamil actioner Thadam. The yet-untitled film features Sidharth Malhotra in a double role.



A source close to the development reveals, "The makers recently sat down for a narration with Mrunal, who was excited by the film's plot. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Aankh Micholi, and has now allotted her dates in May and June to the thriller. In keeping with her character of a police officer, Mrunal will be required to perform action in the film."

Confirming the development, producer Murad Khetani says, "Mrunal will be seen as a cop in the film, and is not the love interest of Sidharth. We will begin shooting by May-end and the film will be widely shot in Delhi."

The Tamil original, which was a smashing hit on its release, follows two identical-looking men whose paths cross when one of them is accused of murder. The Hindi adaptation will be helmed by Vardhan Ketkar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates