MS Dhoni beats Virat Kohli in list of Most Admired Men in India; Mary Kom tops women's list

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India's former cricket captain has managed to overtake the current skipper Virat Kohli, in the list of most admired men in India as per a survey conducted by YouGov. MS Dhoni has managed to acquire an admiration of 8.58 per cent while Virat Kohli has managed to score 4.46 per cent in the list.

MS Dhoni leads the list of all sports stars in the world admired in India, while batting legend Sachin Tendulkar features second in the list with an admiration of 5.81 per cent. Virat Kohli follows Sachin Tendulkar in the list. Star footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are also part of the list and rank 4th and 5th respectively among sports stars with an admiration of 2.95 per cent and 2.32 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, Olympic medal-winning boxer Mary Kom ranks 1st in the list of most admired woman overall in India with admiration of 10.36 per cent and is the only Indian women's sports athlete to feature in the list. Mary Kom is followed by Kiran Bedi and Lata Mangeshkar in the top 3.

Overall, Narendra Modi ranks 1st as the most admired man in India with a score of 15.66 percent followed by MS Dhoni and Ratan Tata. Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan also feature in the top 20. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are both new entrants in the list.

According to the survey, the most admired man in the world is Bill Gates while Michelle Obama ranks 1st in the list of most admired women in the world.

