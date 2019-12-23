Search

MS Dhoni celebrates 15th year in cricket! Fans on Twitter praise 'Thalaiva' Mahi

Updated: Dec 23, 2019, 15:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

He led the team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and finished the match in style to help India lift the coveted trophy, last won in 1984.

Today marks a historic milestone in former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's cricket career as he completes 15 years in international cricket.

It was on this day that MS Dhoni made his debut in One-Day International cricket in 2004 in a match against Bangladesh. Unfortunately, MS Dhoni was run out for a duck in the match. Nonetheless, that did not deter him as Mahi went on to score a total of 17,266 runs in international cricket for India.

Under MS Dhoni's leadership, Team India won the ICC World T20 trophy in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the most coveted ICC Cricket World Cup title in 2011.

MS Dhoni fans went berserk on Twitter praising the 'Thalaiva' of cricket on micro-blogging site Twitter calling him an idol, legend, icon, inspiration, leader and much more. Here are some of the most interesting tweets.

MS Dhoni

However, Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the team since suffering the semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India faced an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Despite India being in a difficult position in the match, all the hopes were alive till Dhoni was on the field. The wicket-keeper batsman was run out in the semi-final and afterwards, the match slipped off India's hands.

