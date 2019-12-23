MS Dhoni celebrates 15th year in cricket! Fans on Twitter praise 'Thalaiva' Mahi
Today marks a historic milestone in former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's cricket career as he completes 15 years in international cricket.
It was on this day that MS Dhoni made his debut in One-Day International cricket in 2004 in a match against Bangladesh. Unfortunately, MS Dhoni was run out for a duck in the match. Nonetheless, that did not deter him as Mahi went on to score a total of 17,266 runs in international cricket for India.
Under MS Dhoni's leadership, Team India won the ICC World T20 trophy in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the most coveted ICC Cricket World Cup title in 2011.
MS Dhoni fans went berserk on Twitter praising the 'Thalaiva' of cricket on micro-blogging site Twitter calling him an idol, legend, icon, inspiration, leader and much more. Here are some of the most interesting tweets.
#15YearsofDhoni #OnThisDay in 2004, MS Dhoni made his International debut for India in ODIs (against Bangladesh at Chittagong).— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 23, 2019
Is this the Greatest moment of MS Dhoni's career? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂpic.twitter.com/E9CmJCPhUl
#15YearsofDhoni— Poorna Prakash Hari (@PoornaPrakashH1) December 23, 2019
The day on which the best Wicketkeeper batsman emerged for Team India till dateðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ pic.twitter.com/aUeu958WQ7
Hearty Congratulations to #MSDhoni for Completing 15 years in Cricket— Deepak MishraðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@deepak131mishra) December 23, 2019
One of the best and Most Successful Captain of Indian ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³#15YearsOfMSdianâÂÂÂ¤ #15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/5ymCSsFHJC
Only Player take Just 38 INNINGS to become NO1 PLAYER IN ICC RANKING— Jayan Shelby (@RomeThala) December 23, 2019
Innings - 38
Runs - 1372
Average - 52.76
4's - 120
6's - 44
100's - 2
50's - 8
Still a world recordðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥#15YearsOfDhonism#15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/RXzLqkDT5M
As Batsman— Praveen Prakash (@Praveen94300) December 23, 2019
- Most runs batting at no.5 & below
- Most runs as Keeper-Captain
- Most notouts
- Most sixes as Keeper & Captain
As WK
- Most Stumpings in Intl & IPL
- Most dismissals in T20s
-Most innings as Keeper
As CAP
-Well u know everything#15YearsOfDhonism#15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/aqsiJNq0IL
Celebrating 15 years of— Rohini SilverScreens (@RohiniSilverScr) December 23, 2019
HERO
LEGEND
ACHIEVER
FINISHER
GREAT LEADER
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥THALAðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥#15YearsofDhoni #15yearsOFMSD #15YearsOfDHONIism pic.twitter.com/sLgcj49QvF
No one can replace for you thala....ðÂÂÂ¤©— Sai rithwik 07 (@maheshb06828646) December 23, 2019
Captain cool
The finisher
E.t.c.
ICON OF BILLIONS #DHONI..#15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/N3aZyX4WUe
Divided by IPL, United by Team India!@ChennaiIPL @msdhoni ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ @lionsdenkxip #15YearsOfDhonism #15YearsofDhoni https://t.co/meQnkZJNUG— Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) December 23, 2019
Dhoni, who is hailed as the best finisher in the world by many, brought many laurels to the country. He led the team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and finished the match in style to help India lift the coveted trophy, last won in 1984.
However, Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the team since suffering the semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India faced an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand.
Despite India being in a difficult position in the match, all the hopes were alive till Dhoni was on the field. The wicket-keeper batsman was run out in the semi-final and afterwards, the match slipped off India's hands.
