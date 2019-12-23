MS Dhoni celebrates 15th year in cricket! Fans on Twitter praise 'Thalaiva' Mahi

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Today marks a historic milestone in former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's cricket career as he completes 15 years in international cricket.

It was on this day that MS Dhoni made his debut in One-Day International cricket in 2004 in a match against Bangladesh. Unfortunately, MS Dhoni was run out for a duck in the match. Nonetheless, that did not deter him as Mahi went on to score a total of 17,266 runs in international cricket for India.

Under MS Dhoni's leadership, Team India won the ICC World T20 trophy in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the most coveted ICC Cricket World Cup title in 2011.

MS Dhoni fans went berserk on Twitter praising the 'Thalaiva' of cricket on micro-blogging site Twitter calling him an idol, legend, icon, inspiration, leader and much more. Here are some of the most interesting tweets.

#15YearsofDhoni #OnThisDay in 2004, MS Dhoni made his International debut for India in ODIs (against Bangladesh at Chittagong).



Is this the Greatest moment of MS Dhoni's career? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂpic.twitter.com/E9CmJCPhUl — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 23, 2019

#15YearsofDhoni

The day on which the best Wicketkeeper batsman emerged for Team India till dateðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ pic.twitter.com/aUeu958WQ7 — Poorna Prakash Hari (@PoornaPrakashH1) December 23, 2019

Hearty Congratulations to #MSDhoni for Completing 15 years in Cricket

One of the best and Most Successful Captain of Indian ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³#15YearsOfMSdianâÂÂÂ¤ #15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/5ymCSsFHJC — Deepak MishraðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@deepak131mishra) December 23, 2019

Only Player take Just 38 INNINGS to become NO1 PLAYER IN ICC RANKING



Innings - 38

Runs - 1372

Average - 52.76

4's - 120

6's - 44

100's - 2

50's - 8

Still a world recordðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥#15YearsOfDhonism#15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/RXzLqkDT5M — Jayan Shelby (@RomeThala) December 23, 2019

As Batsman

- Most runs batting at no.5 & below

- Most runs as Keeper-Captain

- Most notouts

- Most sixes as Keeper & Captain

As WK

- Most Stumpings in Intl & IPL

- Most dismissals in T20s

-Most innings as Keeper

As CAP

-Well u know everything#15YearsOfDhonism#15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/aqsiJNq0IL — Praveen Prakash (@Praveen94300) December 23, 2019

No one can replace for you thala....ðÂÂÂ¤©

Captain cool

The finisher

E.t.c.

ICON OF BILLIONS #DHONI..#15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/N3aZyX4WUe — Sai rithwik 07 (@maheshb06828646) December 23, 2019

Dhoni, who is hailed as the best finisher in the world by many, brought many laurels to the country. He led the team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and finished the match in style to help India lift the coveted trophy, last won in 1984.

However, Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the team since suffering the semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India faced an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Despite India being in a difficult position in the match, all the hopes were alive till Dhoni was on the field. The wicket-keeper batsman was run out in the semi-final and afterwards, the match slipped off India's hands.

Inputs from ANI

