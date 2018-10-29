MS Dhoni digs in at Brabourne nets

cricket

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni was done with his nets, he headed to the pitch for a visualisation drill before having a chat with assistant coach Sanjay Bangar

Out-of-form MS Dhoni has a chat with assistant coach Sanjay Bangar during a net session at Brabourne yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Out-of-form Mahendra Singh Dhoni had quite a long stint in the nets during an optional training session at Brabourne Stadium yesterday. Dhoni, who has not been included in the T20I series against the West Indies at home and Australia Down Under, has been patchy in his ODI performances as well.

He trudged his way to the nets amidst cheers from a handful of his fans at the Cricket Club of India. He faced the pacers and spinners for close to an hour. Dhoni did not try to go for big shots, but when he did, they weren't smashed as cleanly as one would have liked to see, and the very few that were struck cleanly, lacked his trademark brute power. There were a few edges as well.

After he was done with his nets, Dhoni headed to the pitch for a visualisation drill before having a chat with assistant coach Sanjay Bangar. He was his calm and cheerful self even as he finds himself out of the T20 squad and his ODI career is under intense scrutiny.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates