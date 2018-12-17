MS Dhoni helps wife Sakshi try new pair of shoes, wins hearts online

cricket

Yesterday, Sakshi Dhoni posted this adorable picture where MS Dhoni is seen helping her try on her new pair of shoes

India cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a doting father to daughter Ziva, but his wife Sakshi's recent Instagram post shows he is an amazing husband too. Yesterday, Sakshi posted this adorable picture (above) where Dhoni is seen helping her try on her new pair of shoes.

"You paid for the shoes so you tie them too!!! Photo Credit - @k.a.b.b.s." The post has received 297,800 'likes' and a lot of comments, praising Dhoni, who was rested for the three-match T20I series against both the West Indies and Australia. He will join the limited-overs side for the ODI series against Australia in January. In his earlier posts, he was seen trying to match dance steps with Ziva and become his daughter's Bugs Bunny. Cute, na?

Popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently appointed brand ambassador of an online matrimonial platform. On associating with BharatMatrimony, Dhoni said he was happy to back a brand that has created "millions of happy marriages". According to Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO, Matrimony.com, Dhoni made a good fit as "he is an inspiration for millions of youth because of what he has achieved for the country through his admirable leadership qualities". He also "inspires (people) through his happy marriage, (as a) caring dad and loving husband image".

