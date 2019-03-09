MS Dhoni may have played his last game in India yesterday

cricket

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

India's wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni will be rested for the final two ODIs of the ongoing series against Australia and yesterday's match here could well be his last international outing on home soil.

With India not having any home matches till October, the match here could well be the last time that Dhoni has played in India Blues on home soil. The World Cup is widely believed to be Dhoni's swansong in India colours.

However, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association believes that they would get one limited overs match during the next home season where Dhoni could bid a proper farewell.

