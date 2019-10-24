MS Dhoni not retiring any time soon, indicates Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, who officially took charge of the BCCI as its president yesterday, was asked cricketing questions as well. And he played them like his elegant cover drives.



When Ganguly was asked about MS Dhoni's future, he indicated that the ex-India captain is not retiring anytime soon.



Ganguly's comeback after being dropped by coach Greg Chappell is part of Indian cricket's folklore. When asked whether Dhoni will also make a comeback like him, Ganguly said: "It depends on him. Even when I was left out and when the entire world said he will never make it, I believed in myself and came back and played for four years. Champions don't finish very quickly. I don't know what's in his mind, what he thinks about his career. We will leave at that. He is one of the greats of the game. Over a period of time, [when you look at] his achievements, when you sit down and take note, you say wow. Till the time I am around, everybody will be respected," said Ganguly.



Dhoni's future has been a subject of speculation since India's exit in the semi-final of the last World Cup. Currently, on a sabbatical, it is understood that Dhoni is not in "any mood" to retire. "He is keen to play the T20 World Cup in Australia next year," a source said.

