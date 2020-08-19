Mahi Quiz: How well do you know MS Dhoni's cricket career?
If you consider to be one of his biggest fans, how about you take up the Dhoni quiz challenge and see how you fare.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Now the bigger question is how huge of Dhoni fan are you? If you consider to be one of his biggest fans, how about you take up the Dhoni quiz challenge and see how you fare.
1 - Against which team did MS Dhoni make his ODI debut on December 23, 2004?
- Sri Lanka
- Pakistan
- Bangladesh
2 - MS Dhoni's first ODI century came in 2005. Against which team did he score it?
- Australia
- Pakistan
- England
3 - What is MS Dhoni's highest ODI score?
- 156
- 183*
- 185
4 - MS Dhoni's epic 224 runs against Australia came in which city?
- Mumbai
- Ranchi
- Chennai
5 - MS Dhoni has a joint record with this cricketer for most stumpings by an Indian in Tests
- Nayan Mongia
- Syed Kirmani
- Kiran More
6 - MS Dhoni has taken 1 wicket for Team India. Who was his victim?
- Travis Downlin
- Mahela Jayawardene
- James Anderson
7 - MS Dhoni has scored the most of his runs in this city in India
- Kolkata
- Chennai
- Mumbai
8 - How many catches has MS Dhoni taken in ODI cricket?
- 331
- 341
- 321
9 - MS Dhoni's highest T20I score came against which team?
- England
- Australia
- New Zealand
10 - How many runs did MS Dhoni score in his final ODI for India against New Zealand at 2019 World Cup?
- 60
- 50
- 40
Correct answers:
1 - Bangladesh
2 - Pakistan
3 - 183*
4 - Chennai
5 - Syed Kirmani
6 - Travis Downlin
7 - Chennai
8 - 321
9 - England
10 - 50
