Mahi Quiz: How well do you know MS Dhoni's cricket career?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Now the bigger question is how huge of Dhoni fan are you? If you consider to be one of his biggest fans, how about you take up the Dhoni quiz challenge and see how you fare.

1 - Against which team did MS Dhoni make his ODI debut on December 23, 2004?

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

Bangladesh

2 - MS Dhoni's first ODI century came in 2005. Against which team did he score it?

Australia

Pakistan

England

3 - What is MS Dhoni's highest ODI score?

156

183*

185

4 - MS Dhoni's epic 224 runs against Australia came in which city?

Mumbai

Ranchi

Chennai

5 - MS Dhoni has a joint record with this cricketer for most stumpings by an Indian in Tests

Nayan Mongia

Syed Kirmani

Kiran More

6 - MS Dhoni has taken 1 wicket for Team India. Who was his victim?

Travis Downlin

Mahela Jayawardene

James Anderson

7 - MS Dhoni has scored the most of his runs in this city in India

Kolkata

Chennai

Mumbai

8 - How many catches has MS Dhoni taken in ODI cricket?

331

341

321

9 - MS Dhoni's highest T20I score came against which team?

England

Australia

New Zealand

10 - How many runs did MS Dhoni score in his final ODI for India against New Zealand at 2019 World Cup?

60

50

40

Correct answers:

1 - Bangladesh

2 - Pakistan

3 - 183*

4 - Chennai

5 - Syed Kirmani

6 - Travis Downlin

7 - Chennai

8 - 321

9 - England

10 - 50

