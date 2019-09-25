MS Dhoni recalls funny cricket incident during school days in new Instagram video
Former Indian cricketer posts video of a friend playing cricket during school days with an interesting twist to it
Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is one of the most renowned cricketers to play the game, is pretty active on social media platforms. MS Dhoni often posts photos and videos on Instagram for his fans and users. With MS Dhoni's recent post on Instagram, he went back to his college days to recall a funny incident. In the video MS Dhoni's friend loses his wicket while he is batting. He then proceeds to say that all he was doing was play a trial ball. This seems to be a common phenomenon during childhood days. MS Dhoni also captined it, 'Wen U know what’s coming and start the camera and u get it in the nxt 1min, sorry for the bad light but it’s the lingo that’s fun trial ball, umpires decision last decision.brings back memory from school days.he wd have never accepted this ever happened if v didn’t have this video.all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket.enjoy.' Here is the entire video on Instagram.
Wen U know what’s coming and start the camera and u get it in the nxt 1min, sorry for the bad light but it’s the lingo that’s fun trial ball, umpires decision last decision.brings back memory from school days.he wd have never accepted this ever happened if v didn’t have this video.all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket.enjoy
On the professional front, MS Dhoni has not been on the cricket scene ever since he featured in the 2019 World Cup which was won by England. Following that, Team India have played two series - against the West Indies as well as South Africa, which Dhoni did not play. Reports also state that MS Dhoni will miss out on the Bangladesh tour as well. Rumours had surfaced about his retirement a few weeks ago, however, nothing has been confirmed.
MS Dhoni is one of India's finest cricketers and has played 90 Test matches and 350 ODIs. Dhoni has amassed 4,876 runs in Tests while in ODIs his total is 10, 773. Dhoni has 6 Test hundreds and 10 ODI hundreds to his name. Dhoni holds the record for most international matches played as captain.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the Indian cricket team to the first-ever World Twenty20 title after the 'Men in Blue' defeated Pakistan by 5 runs in an epic final in 2007. Team India posted a total of 157 for the loss of 5 wickets while Pakistan managed 152.
MS Dhoni became the first captain since Kapil Dev in 1983 to win a World title. MS Dhoni also led Team India to the World Cup title in 2011.
Gautam Gambhir was the highlight of the Indian batting attack as he starred with his 75 runs off 54 balls. Gambhir hit 4 boundaries and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 138.88
Gautam Gambhir retired from cricket in 2018. In March 2019, Gautam Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and contested in the 2019 General Elections
Star-all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scored 14 runs off 28 balls before he was dismissed by pacer Umar Gul.
Yuvraj Singh has played 58 T20Is and has scored 1,177 runs. Yuvraj's highest score is an unbeaten 77. He has hit a total of 7 fifties in the format. His last T20I match was in February 2017
Rohit Sharma scored 30 runs in just 16 balls at a strike rate of 187.50. Rohit hit 2 boundaries and a six during his innings.
Rohit Sharma, since then, has become one of India's most dependable and talented batsmen. Rohit Sharma has played 96 T20Is and has scored 2,422 runs. He has 4 centuries and 17 fifties in T20Is. Rohit's highest score is 118.
Robin Uthappa, who entered at number 3 when India was batting, scored 8 runs in 11 balls with just one boundary.
Robin Uthappa has played a total of 13 T20Is for India and has scored 249 runs. His highest score is 50. His last T20I for India was in March 2012.
All-rounder Yusuf Pathan opened the innings with Gambhir and scored 15 runs in 8 balls with a boundary and a six before being dismissed by Mohammad Asif.
Yusuf Pathan has played a total of 22 T20Is with 236 runs and 13 wickets to his name. He last played a T20I match in March 2012.
Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan scored 3 runs of 3 balls. But it was his impressive bowling that helped Team India in winning the match. In his 4 overs, Irfan Pathan took 3 wickets and gave 16 runs.
Irfan Pathan played his last T20I in October 2012. Irfan has been commentating for cricket matches and has also appeared on the television show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja
Harbhajan Singh almost handed over the match to Pakistan in the second half of the game after Misbah-ul-Haq smashed him for three sixes. Harbhajan gave 36 runs in his 3 overs.
Harbhajan Singh has played a total of 28 T20Is for India and has taken 25 wickets. His last T20I was in March 2016.
Pacer S Sreesanth bowled 4 overs and took a wicket for 44 runs. He was the most expensive from the Indian bowling attack that day.
Sreesanth's life since has been a rollercoaster. Sreesanth has played 10 T20Is and has taken a total of 7 wickets with a best of 2/12. Sreesanth has also appeared in the Bollywood film Aksar 2 and television shows like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Bigg Boss 12 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.
Spinner Joginder Sharma hit the final nail in the coffin after he took Misbah-ul-Haq in the final over to help India win the final. Joginder finished with 20 runs and 2 wickets in his 3.3 overs.
Joginder Sharma has played a total of 4 T20Is and has taken just 1 wicket. The WT20 final against Pakistan was his last T20I match
Pacer Rudra Pratap Singh bowled 4 overs and took 3 wickets for 20 runs against Pakistan in the final.
RP Singh has played 10 matches in T20Is and has taken 15 wickets. His best bowling figures are 4/13. RP Singh's last T20I was in June 2009.
On September 24, 2007, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his boys created history by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan to lift the first-ever World T20 title in 2007. We celebrate 12 years of this epic victory, by looking back at the performance of the eleven players who represented India in the final on that day and their career records
