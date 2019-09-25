MS Dhoni recalls funny cricket incident during school days in new Instagram video

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is one of the most renowned cricketers to play the game, is pretty active on social media platforms. MS Dhoni often posts photos and videos on Instagram for his fans and users. With MS Dhoni's recent post on Instagram, he went back to his college days to recall a funny incident. In the video MS Dhoni's friend loses his wicket while he is batting. He then proceeds to say that all he was doing was play a trial ball. This seems to be a common phenomenon during childhood days. MS Dhoni also captined it, 'Wen U know what’s coming and start the camera and u get it in the nxt 1min, sorry for the bad light but it’s the lingo that’s fun trial ball, umpires decision last decision.brings back memory from school days.he wd have never accepted this ever happened if v didn’t have this video.all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket.enjoy.' Here is the entire video on Instagram.

On the professional front, MS Dhoni has not been on the cricket scene ever since he featured in the 2019 World Cup which was won by England. Following that, Team India have played two series - against the West Indies as well as South Africa, which Dhoni did not play. Reports also state that MS Dhoni will miss out on the Bangladesh tour as well. Rumours had surfaced about his retirement a few weeks ago, however, nothing has been confirmed.

MS Dhoni is one of India's finest cricketers and has played 90 Test matches and 350 ODIs. Dhoni has amassed 4,876 runs in Tests while in ODIs his total is 10, 773. Dhoni has 6 Test hundreds and 10 ODI hundreds to his name. Dhoni holds the record for most international matches played as captain.

