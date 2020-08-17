MS Dhoni retires: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar pay tribute to Captain Cool

A day after India's World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, several Bollywood celebrities thanked the wicket-keeper batsman for treating them with his 16-year-long innings. Arjun Kapoor penned a note for 'Captain Cool', adding that Dhoni is the only man who left him star-struck on, and off the field.

Ranveer Singh shared a picture with Dhoni, and penned a note that read: "This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. I was about 22-years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this job only because the ad film featured MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn't care. I just wanted to be in his presence." Farhan Akhar shared that it would take fans some time to get accustomed to not seeing Dhoni in the Indian squad.

MS Dhoni made his ODI debut in 2004 and changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities. He is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa. With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC Trophies.

While his heroics in the limited-overs formats are well documented, it was also under his leadership that India became the number one Test side in 2009 and the team stayed at the top for over 600 days. He has led India to victory in 21 home Test matches, the most by an Indian captain. Leaving behind a rich legacy that will be difficult to replicate, Dhoni holds the record for most international matches as captain (332). Unarguably the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper. Dhoni had played 350 ODIs and scored 10,773 runs with the highest score of 183* against Sri Lanka. In 98 T20Is, he amassed 1617 runs at an average of 37.60. In 2017, Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Also referred to as 'Captain Cool', Dhoni is known for his calmness and exquisite captaincy on the field.

