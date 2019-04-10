IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Sakshi sleep on the floor at the airport, see photo

ipl-news

MS Dhoni posted a picture on his Instagram and captioned, "After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight"

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni sleeping on the floor (Pic/ Dhoni Instagram)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on a high in the IPL 2019, winning five of the first six games of the season and leading the IPL table at the top.

But after the win, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi were brought down to the ground, quite literally, at the airport. The Chennai Super Kings captain posted a picture on his Instagram, where he and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were spotted sleeping on the floor while waiting for their flight at the airport. Dhoni captioned, "After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight".

Yesterday, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to a dominating win over an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders side. The hosts put up a top-class bowling effort yet again after winning the toss, limiting KKR to 108 for nine despite an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls from the dangerous Andre Russell.

With the dew making batting easier in the second half of the match, CSK chased down a rather comfortable target in 17.2 overs. With an emphatic win, CSK is back at the top of the table with five victories from six games while KKR suffered their second loss in six matches and will be hoping that Tuesday's performance was just a blip in otherwise a promising campaign so far.

