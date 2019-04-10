IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Sakshi sleep on the floor at the airport, see photo

Updated: Apr 10, 2019, 12:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent

MS Dhoni posted a picture on his Instagram and captioned, "After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight"

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Sakshi sleep on the floor at the airport, see photo
MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni sleeping on the floor (Pic/ Dhoni Instagram)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on a high in the IPL 2019, winning five of the first six games of the season and leading the IPL table at the top.

But after the win, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi were brought down to the ground, quite literally, at the airport. The Chennai Super Kings captain posted a picture on his Instagram, where he and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were spotted sleeping on the floor while waiting for their flight at the airport. Dhoni captioned, "After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight".

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) onApr 9, 2019 at 9:36pm PDT

Yesterday, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to a dominating win over an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders side. The hosts put up a top-class bowling effort yet again after winning the toss, limiting KKR to 108 for nine despite an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls from the dangerous Andre Russell.

With the dew making batting easier in the second half of the match, CSK chased down a rather comfortable target in 17.2 overs. With an emphatic win, CSK is back at the top of the table with five victories from six games while KKR suffered their second loss in six matches and will be hoping that Tuesday's performance was just a blip in otherwise a promising campaign so far.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mahendra singh dhonims dhonisakshi dhonichennai super kingsipl 2019indian premier leaguecricket newssports news

MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards

Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards