MS Dhoni shows off skills with the football in Bandra

football

Dhoni, who also co-owns the Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC, will join the limited-overs side for the ODI series against Australia in January

MS Dhoni plays a football match against children from SOS Children's Village at St Stanislaus football ground in Bandra yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

India cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was rested for the three-match T20I series against both the West Indies and Australia, is not just spending quality time with his family, but also doing his bit for society as he played a charity football match titled 'Heroes For A Cause'.

Yesterday, Dhoni, who was named the brand ambassador of a luxury watch brand for the Indian market, was seen playing against SOS Children's Village side at St Stanislaus ground in Bandra. Dhoni, who also co-owns the Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC, will join the limited-overs side for the ODI series against Australia in January.

MS Dhoni has been in the news for his life off the cricket field. Recently, his wife Sakshi's posted an Instagram pic which shows he is an amazing husband too. Sakshi posted an adorable picture where Dhoni is seen helping her try on her new pair of shoes.

The post has received 297,800 'likes' and a lot of comments, praising Dhoni, who was rested for the three-match T20I series against both the West Indies and Australia. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently appointed brand ambassador of an online matrimonial platform. On associating with BharatMatrimony, Dhoni said he was happy to back a brand that has created "millions of happy marriages".

