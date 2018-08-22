MS Dhoni spends fun time with his 'smart' daughter Ziva

cricket

In a video posted by MS Dhoni on Instagram, Ziva tells Dhoni there is a balloon behind him. Dhoni's wife Sakshi, who was behind the camera, can be heard asking Ziva, "Ziva, papa is good or bad." Ziva replied, "All of you are good."

Screen grabs of the video MS Dhoni posted of Ziva and him on Instagram

While the Indian cricket team is in England for a five-match Test series, MS Dhoni is enjoying his time with his family. Dhoni, who now represents India only in the shorter formats of the game, posted a video on Instagram of him and daughter Ziva and captioned it: "Very smart".

In the video, Ziva tells Dhoni there is an balloon behind him. Dhoni's wife Sakshi, who was behind the camera, can be heard asking Ziva, "Ziva, papa is good or bad." Ziva replied, "All of you are good."

Very smart A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) onAug 21, 2018 at 3:28am PDT

Surprised by her daughter's reply, Sakshi says, "I thought you were angry with papa." Meanwhile, Dhoni can be seen playfully throwing balloons at Ziva.

MS Dhoni who has already retired from Test cricket is enjoying the current break as team India is battling it out in England in the five-match Test series.

Apart from the records he has broken on the field, Dhoni has been the recipient of many awards, including the ICC ODI Player of the Year award in 2008 and 2009 (the first player to win the award twice), the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007, the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour, in 2018. He was named as the captain of the ICC World Test XI in 2009, 2010 and 2013. He has also been selected a record 8 times in ICC World ODI XI teams, 5 times as captain. The Indian Territorial Army conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Dhoni on 1 November 2011. He is the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to receive this honour

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates