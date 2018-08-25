MS Dhoni spends priceless moments with his dogs

cricket

Yesterday, MS Dhoni posted a video with his pet dogs on Instagram, where he is seen training them with a tennis ball at his Jharkhand residence

MS Dhoni with his dog

It's no secret that India's limited overs wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni loves to spend time with his pets.

Yesterday, he posted a video with a couple of dogs on Instagram, where is seen training them with a tennis ball at his Jharkhand residence.

"A bit of hugging, training, catching practice and getting unconditional love in return. priceless," Dhoni wrote alongside the video, which received 1,549,561 likes within a few hours. While India are away playing a five-match Test series against England, Dhoni will be seen in action at the Asia Cup next month.

Apart from the recognitions he has recieved on the field, Dhoni has been the recipient of many awards, including the ICC ODI Player of the Year award in 2008 and 2009 (the first player to win the award twice), the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007, the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour, in 2018. He was named as the captain of the ICC World Test XI in 2009, 2010 and 2013.

He has also been selected a record 8 times in ICC World ODI XI teams, 5 times as captain. The Indian Territorial Army conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Dhoni on 1 November 2011. He is the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to receive this honour





