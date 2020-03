MS Dhoni wanted to earn Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully: Wasim Jaffer

Former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wanted to earn just Rs 30 lakhs and live peacefully at his home town Ranchi, recalled veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer, who had shared the dressing room earlier in his career.

Dhoni, who has captained India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup titles, is a revered figure in world cricket but Jaffer said once he had told him that all he wanted was to "make 30 lakh from playing cricket". "In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi," Jaffer answered on his twitter handle to a query from a fan on Saturday. The Mumbaikar, who earlier this month retired from all forms of cricket, was replying when a fan asked him his favourite memory with MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has not played for India in the last eight and a half month ever since the World Cup semifinal loss against New Zealand. He was supposed to make a comeback at the IPL, leading his team Chennai Super Kings but the cash-rich tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday, was postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever