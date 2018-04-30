MS Dhoni: Ziva dances better than me

The hard-hitting and intelligent wicketkeeper-batsman posted a cute video on Instagram yesterday where his tiny tot is seen dancing in their hotel room



Ziva

While Chennai skipper MS Dhoni has been entertaining the crowd with his on-field batting exploits, his little girl, Ziva is proving to be quite an entertainer off the field.



Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The hard-hitting and intelligent wicketkeeper-batsman posted a cute video on Instagram yesterday where his tiny tot is seen dancing in their hotel room. "Dances better than the father atleast," the former India skipper wrote to his nine million followers on Instagram. In another video yesterday, Ziva is seen supporting the yellow brigade and even blowing a kiss to the camera. Super cute, we say!

Recently, Mahendra Singh Dhoni posted a video on social media showing him drying off daughter Ziva's hair. Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni wields the hair-dryer almost as well as he wields his willow.

