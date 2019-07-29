MS Dhoni's 'love for motherland' gets praised by West Indies cricketer

cricket

Sheldon Cottrell shared a series of videos and messages on his social media handles, which showed MS Dhoni as a patriot ready to serve the nation in whatever way possible.

MS Dhoni in Army uniform

Ever since MS Dhoni has taken a sabbatical from cricket to serve in the Indian Army, praises for the cricketer have been pouring in from all quarters. The latest to join the bandwagon is West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, who has complimented MS Dhoni's dedication for his nation and calling him a true patriot.

Sheldon Cottrell shared a series of videos and messages on his social media handles, which showed MS Dhoni as a patriot ready to serve the nation in whatever way possible.

The video was from 2018, when the Indian wicket-keeper batsman was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, by President Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"This man is an inspiration on the cricket field. But he is also a patriot and a man that gives to his country beyond duty. I have been at home in Jamaica with my boys these past weeks and had time to reflect," Cottrell wrote his first tweet.

This man is an inspiration on the cricket field. But he is also a patriot and a man that gives to his country beyond duty. I have been at home in Jamaica with my boys these past weeks and had time to reflect (1/2) — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) July 28, 2019

"I shared this video with friends and family because they know how I feel about honour but the moment between wife and husband truly shows an inspirational kind of love for country and partner. Please enjoy as I did."

I shared this video with friends and family because they know how I feel about honour but the moment between wife and husband truly shows an inspirational kind of love for country and partner. Please enjoy as I did. pic.twitter.com/Pre28KWAFD — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) July 28, 2019

Dhoni is an honourary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. He is also a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps.

MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for India's tour to West Indies, starting in August, 2019. There were speculations that Dhoni might retire from cricket right after the World Cup 2019, but he put those talks to rest for the time being by taking a short sabbatical from the game.

MS Dhoni is currently busy with the Indian Army. He will be joining the 106 TA Battalion (Para) on July 31 and will continue until August 15.

MS Dhoni was seen playing football with some of his celebrity friends in Juhu recently in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Seal and Bunty Walai had joined MS Dhoni for the game.

The celebrity football team also consists of Ranbir Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Dino Morea and other actors who regularly practise and play in various football tournaments around the city.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates