MS Dhoni's new look at Jaipur airport goes viral

Even when he is not on the field, former India skipper MS Dhoni manages to be in news be it with his commercial commitments or for his looks.

Dhoni was spotted wearing a black bandana on his head at Jaipur airport on Saturday. A video and pictures of the new-look MSD has gone viral on social media. MS Dhoni had reached the Rajasthan capital to attend an event amid a rousing reception from fans at the airport.

Security personnel had to work hard to get Dhoni to his car as the crowd outside the airport was massive. In the video, the Ranchi man is seen pleading with a fan to make way for him.

