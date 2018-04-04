MS Dhoni's photo with daughter Ziva wearing his maroon beret goes viral

India cricket ace Mahendra Singh Dhoni captioned the pictures, "An honour to get the Padma Bhushan and receiving it in uniform increases the excitement ten folds'



MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva

India cricket ace Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who received the Padma Bhushan - the third highest civilian honour - from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, posted many pictures of the ceremony with his wife, daughter and PM Narendra Modi on Instagram yesterday.



But the one where MS Dhoni, who holds the rank of Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, is in his uniform, while his daughter Ziva is seen wearing his maroon beret, has gone viral.



He captioned the pictures, "An honour to get the Padma Bhushan and receiving it in uniform increases the excitement ten folds. Thanks to all the men and women in uniform and their families for the sacrifices they make so that all of us could enjoy our constitutional rights." Cute no?

