MSBSHSE Board likely to declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 by next week

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare Maharashtra HSC result 2020 by next week.

After the announcement, students can check Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 results at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and download the online mark sheet in PDF format.

Last month, Education Minister of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikawad on Tuesday said that the HSC results can be expected by mid-July and SSC before July ends.

HSC Results By Mid-July And SSC Results By July End, Says Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

The exams had started on March 7 and were supposed to conclude in April. However, it was postponed midway after a nationwide lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases. The exams were later cancelled as the state government said it was impossible to conduct the exams in such an environment.

The regular practice until now has been that HSC result is declared in Maharashtra before May end and SSC result is out before June 10.