MS Dhoni supervises team training in absence of coach Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni stood where generally Ravi Shastri would have stood during the nets session, keeping a keen eye on bowlers and batsmen

MS Dhoni guides young net bowler Mayank Markande (left) in Dubai on Saturday

In the absence of the support staff who are set to arrive with the remaining five players on Sunday morning, the senior-most player in the team, MS Dhoni supervised the nets at the ICC Academy.

He stood where generally Ravi Shastri would have stood during the nets session, keeping a keen eye on bowlers and batsmen. It may be an indication of the future role MSD may choose to play once his playing career comes to an end. It could well be after the next year's World Cup in UK. Though it's a long shot, there can be no denying that if MSD chooses such a role, his involvement as a coach can only be beneficial for Team India.

