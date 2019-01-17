MSF jawans find snares, deer antlers in Film City

national

Following recent poaching cases, the formation of dedicated teams of Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) jawans to patrol in Film City seems to be paying off. In the past three days, the MSF teams have deactivated around 10 metal snares set by poachers. During patrolling, they also recovered two deer antlers, which will be handed over to forest department.

"Our dedicated teams have been patrolling continuously in Film City, including the forested patch in our jurisdiction. We have deactivated 10 metal snares and found two deer antlers and have informed the Thane Forest Department (Territorial) too," said an MSF Jawan.

The MSF jawans have also shared the GPS locations of the spots where they found the snares, so the forest department can keep an eye for further poacher activity there.

A total of five MSF teams have been formed, each headed by an officer from the force.

These teams will be working towards protection and conservation of wildlife, and will patrol across Film City, including close to film and television sets at Habale Pada, behind Wagh Devi, near Hathi Gate, Kaliya Maidan, Link Road number one and two, behind the Vithu Mauli set, Appu Maidan, Bapu Nagar, Khandala Ghat, Pump House, and the helipad area.

