MSK Prasad: We've moved on from MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future with the Indian team continues to be a mystery.

The former India skipper has been on a sabbatical from the game since India lost in the World Cup semi-final versus New Zealand.

Yesterday, MSK Prasad's selection committee did not consider Dhoni yet again for the three T20I series against Bangladesh from November 3. The Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma, who was present for the selection meeting with Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the series but will captain India in the two-Test series against the neighbouring country starting November 14.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was the only exclusion from the Test team.

Rishabh Pant was the first choice wicketkeeper and Sanju Samson, who received his maiden India call-up, is the back-up wicketkeeper in the T20I team.

It is clear now that the selectors didn't have Dhoni in their thoughts while picking the team.

"We are moving on and giving opportunities to youngsters and see that they establish themselves in the side. With Rishabh doing so well and even Sanju Samson coming into the side, I am sure you will understand our thought process," Prasad said yesterday.

MSK Prasad

While reteriating his stand on Dhoni, Prasad made it clear that they will back Pant to the hilt. "Post-World Cup I have been very, very clear on this that after the World Cup we have started backing Rishabh and we will still back him and see that he progresses well. He might not have had the best of matches and which is what was expected of him, but we can only make a player by backing him. We are very, very confident that he will come out successful," he said.

On whether he received any communication from Dhoni, the chairman of selectors said: "That is purely his personal [choice], going into domestic cricket and getting his touch back or thoughts about retirement. We have already laid the roadmap for the future and you can see that in the way we are selecting the team," Prasad concluded.

