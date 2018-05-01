MSRDC consultant says helipad project financially feasible

A consultant appointed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to prepare a plan for it has said that the project was financially feasible



The helipads are likely to come up at Bandra reclamation, Nerul and Nariman Point

Almost after seven to eight years of planning, the project to construct helipads in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane might finally see the light of the day. A consultant appointed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to prepare a plan for it has said that the project was financially feasible.

Senior MSRDC officials told mid-day that the final report was being prepared, and if everything went according to the plan, then three helipads would be constructed at Bandra reclamation, Nerul and Nariman Point, subject to various clearances.

Confirming the development, A B Gaikwad, MSRDC chief engineer, said, "The consultant appointed for conducting the project's feasibility study said that it's financially viable. The final report is being prepared." When asked about the locations where the helipads would come up, an official said that they had decided on five points. However, he also mentioned that required permissions had to be taken from the Home Ministry, Coast Guard and DGCA.

Sources said that the helipads once constructed would help in VIP movement and to airlift patients during emergencies. It would also help solve the problem of traffic jams during movement of convoys of ministers and VVIPs.