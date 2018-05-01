MSRDC consultant says helipad project financially feasible
A consultant appointed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to prepare a plan for it has said that the project was financially feasible
The helipads are likely to come up at Bandra reclamation, Nerul and Nariman Point
Almost after seven to eight years of planning, the project to construct helipads in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane might finally see the light of the day. A consultant appointed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to prepare a plan for it has said that the project was financially feasible.
Senior MSRDC officials told mid-day that the final report was being prepared, and if everything went according to the plan, then three helipads would be constructed at Bandra reclamation, Nerul and Nariman Point, subject to various clearances.
Confirming the development, A B Gaikwad, MSRDC chief engineer, said, "The consultant appointed for conducting the project's feasibility study said that it's financially viable. The final report is being prepared." When asked about the locations where the helipads would come up, an official said that they had decided on five points. However, he also mentioned that required permissions had to be taken from the Home Ministry, Coast Guard and DGCA.
Sources said that the helipads once constructed would help in VIP movement and to airlift patients during emergencies. It would also help solve the problem of traffic jams during movement of convoys of ministers and VVIPs.
No operator for air ambulance service yet
In 2015, MSRDC had appointed a project management consultant to study the feasibility of the helipad project and had even spent R9 crore on it. While the Corporation is quite optimistic about implementing it, till date it has failed to get an operator for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway air ambulance service, for which a helipad has already been constructed.
