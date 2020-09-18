MSRTC buses to now operate at 100 per cent passenger capacity

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), one of the biggest public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of 18,000 buses, on Thursday night announced that they will now operate all the buses with 100 per cent passenger capacity instead of the present 50 per cent from Friday.

MSRTC restarted its inter-district services from August 20 as the lockdown was eased and have been running on half capacity.

A senior official said MSRTC had sought permission from the Maharashtra government about ferrying passengers at 100 per cent of its capacity and that they had received the requisite permissions with immediate effect. As of now MSRTC has been operating 5,000 buses, carrying on average 5.5 lakh passengers every day. A detailed note said that passengers will have to follow COVID-19 medical protocols such as wearing masks and using sanitisers.

