MSRTC to slash fares of Mumbai-Pune bus services by minimum Rs 80 from Monday

This will save passengers amount by 15 per cent travelling cost

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus/ file Pic

In order to tackle the competition from share taxis and other cabs services as well as with an aim of getting more passengers the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Shivneri buses fare will be decreased by Rs 80 to Rs 120.

The MSRTC which ply Mumbai-Pune buses via Shiveneri has announced the decreased fare on Wednesday. This will save passengers amount by 15 per cent travelling cost. Such will be effective and implemented from July 8, this year.

Shivneri buses facilities operate in seven different intercity routes, nearly 435 trips on a daily bases and around 2.5 lakh passengers take benefit of it.

The fare has moved down to Mumbai Pune routine to Rs 90 for the passengers for Borivili and for Pune Aurangabad the fare has gone down to Rs 120.

Maharashtra State Transport Minister Diwakar Raote said, "it's been 15 years when Mumbai Pune buses are been plying and every individual should take benefit of such trip and make it pocket-friendly is our aim. "

When MSRTC official said, "we want to reach the masses and appeal to take benefit of it. Last year we had increased the fare by 18 per cent where we notice there was a massive drop in commuters and we want to increase our load factor and to remain in the competition."

