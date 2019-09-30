MENU

MSSA: Aashvi Mehta scores brace in Bombay Scottish's big win

Updated: Sep 30, 2019, 07:53 IST | Gordon D'Costa

Aashvi Mehta of Bombay Scottish. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Aashvi Mehta of Bombay Scottish. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) breezed to a 5-0 win against Convent of Jesus & Mary (Fort) in a girls U-14 Division-I match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage ground on Saturday. Aashvi Mehta scored a brace while Sukriti Prasad, Kieara Sablok and Aaria Bafna scored a goal apiece for the Mahim outfit.

Earlier, Bombay Scottish (Powai) had to share honours with Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) in a evenly contested encounter.

