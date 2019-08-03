MSSA: Atharva Rewale pushes St Paul's to semi finals

football

Atharva Rewale (left) of St Paul's and Kunal Bawankar of Lakshdham battle for possession during the MSSA U-16 Div-II quarter-final at Cooperage ground yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Striker Atharva Rewale, 14, played a significant role in leading St Paul's (Dadar) to a fluent 4-0 win against Lakshdham (Goregaon) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Division-II inter-school football quarter-final playoff match at Cooperage ground yesterday.

Atharva was at his brilliant best and scored two goals and had a hand in the other two scored by Varun Waghela and Tanmay Karekar as St Paul's marched to victory and progressed to the semi-finals.

When the Dadar outfit take on St Anne's (Orlem) in the penultimate round on Saturday morning, they will be playing their third match in three successive days. They had defeated St Xavier's Boys Academy (Churchgate) 3-0 on Thursday.

However, Atharva is not complaining and instead is eagerly looking forward to the semi-final match.

"We are all aware that it's going to be a tough semi-final as we will be playing for the third day in a row and know that it would be tough. But we have been working on increasing our endurance levels for such situations. We will give more than 150-200 percent to beat St Anne's (Malad) who are quite a formidable side," Atharva told mid-day.

Later in the fourth quarter-final, St Joseph's (Orlem) defeated Cambridge (Kandivli) 7-0. Om Arane scored three while Aditya Parab, Joy Baneerjee, Yash Koli and Adityan AP score one apiece.

