MSSA: Bai Avabai Petit emerge MSSA U-12 Div-II champs

Bai Avabai Petit (Bandra) schoolgirls produced another supreme, sublime performance and were rewarded with a perfect Christmas gift, winning the girls' U-12 Division-II crown in the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Monday.

In the final, Bai Avabai dominated play against Don Bosco International (Matunga) and waltzed to a fluent 3-0 victory. Bai Avabai's prolific goal-scorers Sanjam Natt and Zahaana Premji, who struck a brace of goals. Both showed good understanding, combined effectively and once again were instrumental in the school's success.

The Bandra girls made their intentions clear from the outset and rocked the Don Bosco goal in the very second minute when their captain Sanjam, who has scored 14 goals in the tournament, broke through the rival defence and scored.

Later, vice-captain Zahaana got on the scoresheet with two individual efforts. Zahaana scored her first goal in the fourth minute on resumption and nine minutes later, was again on target with the third goal to complete the victory.

Earlier, in the third place match, Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) looked in complete control against Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) and strolled to a 2-0 win. The Bandra girls wrested the advantage when skipper Afsheen Tamboli opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

Later, Afsheen's teammate Asmi Shirkar doubled the lead, striking the second goal in the 20th minute.

