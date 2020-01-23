MSSA Basketball: Dominant Scottish beat ANZA 31-13

Jared Collins of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) attempts a basket against ANZA (Byculla) during the MSSA U-13 basketball tie at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/ Atul Kamble

Bombay Scottish (Mahim), bolstered by the combined efforts of Jared Collins (12 points) and Parth Goyal (10 points), and with some tactical play, did well to snuff out the challenge from ANZA (Byculla) and record a 31-13 victory in a boys U-13 second-round match of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

The ANZA boys started on a promising note. Hadi Shaikh scored two quick baskets as they dominated play initially. Bombay Scottish fought back to level scores at six-all at the end of the first quarter.

Bombay Scottish's ploy to introduce Jared, Ethan Sequeira, Nicholas Ryan and Saarvad Dighe in the second quarter, paid rich dividends as they combined to push ANZA on the back foot.

Jared found the hoop four times as Scottish scored 14 points as compared to just two by the Byculla lads in this quarter and went into the break with a 20-8 lead.

Scottish maintained the momentum on resumption and with not much fight from the opposition, they cantered to a fluent victory.

Earlier, Don Bosco (Matunga) proved too superior for an inexperienced Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) and stormed to a 28-0 win.

