MSSA Basketball: Dominic Savio defeat gritty Jamnabai 12-9

St Dominic Savio (Andheri) overcome a fighting Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) by a 12-9 point margin in a boys U-13 pre-quarterfinal match of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday.

Jamnabai Narsee took a slender 4-3 lead in the first quarter, but they struggled in the second. The Juhu lads did not convert a single basket while Dominic Savio scored three points to take a 6-4 lead at the break. The Andheri schoolboys continued to hold on to the advantage in the remaining two quarters for a place in the quarter-finals.

Himanshu Panchal scored four points while Aden Martis, Harkeeraj Singh and Siddesh Bangera, all converted one basket each to ensure St Dominic Savio's victory.

Ravi Damani played a stellar role and led Jamnabai's fight, scoring seven points.

Earlier, defending champions St Joseph's (Wadala) beat Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivli) 56-2. Aaron Serrao top-scored with 16 points, while Sohaib Shaikh and Nathan Barretto contributed eight and six points to complete the victory. Lavitra Lokwani scored the lone basket for Gundecha.

