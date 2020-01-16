MSSA Basketball: Kangisha Vaidya stars in Vissanji's win

Kangisha Vaidya scored three successive baskets to hand Vissanji Academy (Andheri) a 13-4 win over Rustomjee Cambridge (Dahisar) in a girls U-13 first round match of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

After a barren first quarter, Sarah Pawar finally found the net seconds before the end of the second phase to give Vissanji a 2-0 lead. Later, Aditi Saple, converted a free throw before Kangisha shot her first basket in the third quarter for a 5-0. In the fourth, Aditi scored an early basket before Kangisha’s six points secured the win. Kavya Balvalli and Patricia Simons scored two points each for Rustomjee.

In other matches, Rajhans Vidyalaya beat JB Petit 34-0, while Lakshdham beat Rustomjee International 14-4.

