MSSA Basketball: Let's hand it to happy hoopster Vanetta Rao

Vanetta Rao was recently in action, enthusiastically trying to find the hoop during the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised girls' under-13 basketball tournament at the Schools Sports Centre in Azad Maidan

Vanetta Rao of Veer Bhagat Singh School during a MSSA girls U-13 basketball match recently. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Vanetta Rao, 11, of Veer Bhagat Singh International School (Malad) is an energetic girl who loves playing different sports like handball, football and most athletic events. She was recently in action, enthusiastically trying to find the hoop during the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised girls' under-13 basketball tournament at the Schools Sports Centre in Azad Maidan.

But as Vanetta jumps up to catch a pass, one is taken by surprise as the youngster raises a deformed left arm, which does not have a wrist or palm. The chirpy youngster, though, has no qualms about the deformity.

Deformity, not a handicap

"I was born with this condition - the left arm is not fully formed - but I don't consider it a handicap. I can do everything like any other normal child. I love sports and enjoy playing handball, football, kho kho and doing sprints [80m, 100m, 200m]. I've taken up basketball this year and. I'm very comfortable with it. I'm comfortable while catching the ball with both hands and also dribbling it, but only with my stronger hand," a confident Vanetta told mid-day.

Coach Hari Krishna is all praise for Vanetta and said that she stands out from the rest, not because of her deformity, but on pure skill.

'Passionate and committed'

"Vanetta, is a very talented player and a key member of our basketball team. She is confident and full of energy. The passion and commitment she brings along is tremendous," he said.

"She has good dribbling skills, and her fine anticipation and sharp reflexes ensure she's very effective in stealing the ball from rival players and breaking down the opposition's moves. She's an inspiration to her teammates, who can learn so much from her," added Krishna.

