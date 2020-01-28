MSSA Basketball: Shravani, Harshali help Dominic Savio beat Auxilium

Players of Dominic Savio Vidyalaya (in yellow), Auxilium Convent (maroon) and St Anthony's (yellow) along with MSSA general secretary Esmero Figueiredo (red) and other officials and coaches, observe a moment's silence before the MSSA girls U-13 basketball matches at Azad Maidan yesterday to pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Shravani Pol and Harshali Jadhav showed good understanding and worked in tandem to help Dominic Savio Vidyalaya (Ghatkopar) quash the challenge of a determined Auxilium Convent (Wadala) and emerge 15-13 victors in a mini girls' U-13 quarter-final of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Monday. Dominic Savio trailed 5-8 at the break."

The match was exciting and fast-paced as both teams were aggressive and adopted an offensive approach.

Both, Shravani and Harshali shouldered the responsibility by scoring all the 15 points for the team. Shravani contributed 10 by shooting three baskets and converting four free throws. Harshali, who was the playmaker, chipped in with five, scoring two baskets and a free throw.

In contrast, St Anthony's (Chembur) beat Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) 19-0 and will play Dominic Savio in Wednesday's semi-finals.

The other semi-final will be between Vigbyor High (Malad) and Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu).

