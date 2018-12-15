MSSA Basketball: Shristi Singh shines in Navy Children's win

Dec 15, 2018, 09:05 IST | Gordon D'Costa

Shristi Singh scored 24 points and was the top-scorer for her team

Shristi Singh of Navy Children (left) and SVKMÃ¢Â€Â™s Prishaa Gandhi at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Shristi Singh, 14, put on a stellar performance to lead Navy Children School (Colaba) to a 38-6 win over SVKM JV Parekh (Vile Parle) in a girls' U-16 pre-quarter-final match of the MSSA-organised inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Shristi scored 24 points and was the top-scorer for her team. For SVKM, Prishaa Gandhi scored four points, two from free throws. Meanwhile, defending champs Vibgyor High (Goregaon) drubbed JNS International (Vile Parle) 75-16. Dhawani Jain and Manushree Ubehe with 18 and 16 points respectively, were the leading scorers for the Goregaon school.

