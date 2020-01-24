MSSA Basketball: Super Snehal powers Vibgyor 'A' to victory
RBK International Academy (Chembur) sneaked past Witty International (Malad) 3-2 in a low scoring match
Snehal Lalwani played the lead role, shooting four baskets, including the first three, to steer Vibgyor 'A' (Malad) to a 11-7 (half-time 7-4) win over Rajhans Vidyalaya 'B' (Andheri) in a girls U-13 pre-quarter-final of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Thursday.
Earlier, RBK International Academy (Chembur) sneaked past Witty International (Malad) 3-2 in a low scoring match. Ria N missed a series of chances before finally converting a free throw moments before the final whistle to snatch a close win for her school.
Meanwhile, Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) pulled off a thrilling 11-9 win against a fancied Vibgyor 'A' (Goreagon). The scores ran close till the end before Maanya Tiwari sunk a decisive basket in the nick of time to seal Hiranandani's win.
