MSSA: Bombay Scottish girls do it again

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) stamped their authority to emerge champions for the second successive year.

The defending champions dished out another impressive performance to quash the aspirations of Bombay International School (Babulnath) and cantered to a fluent 3-1 victory in the girls' under-14 Division-I final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage yesterday.

The Mahim school girls started in rousing fashion and rocked the Bombay International goal when Sera Mathias scored from Aashvi Mehta's assist in the very first minute to take a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, Scottish striker Shreya Ravuri scored the second from a brilliant individual effort.

Despite the two early blows, the Bombay International girls put up a brave fight and launched quite a few attacks towards the opposition goal but without any success.

In the second half, Bombay International continued their pursuit for goals and came close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

However, it was the Scottish girls, who managed to add the third goal, when Aashvi booted home after picking up Kiera Sabhlok's corner kick from the right in the 36th minute.

Bombay International fought on and finally managed to find success when Mihika Iyer struck the lone goal in the final minute.

Shreya, 13, who was a member of last year's winning team and has scored consistently, was very excited.

"It's amazing to win again. It's unbelievable that we emerged champions. The entire team badly wanted to succeed. Our plan was to play for a win and I'm glad we managed that. A couple of other girls and me will be graduating to the senior [under-16] team next year, but the remaining under-14 girls are keen and determined to win again next year and complete a hat-trick of triumphs," an elated Shreya told mid-day.

"We were confident of winning but did not think we would win by such a convincing margin. We expected a tough fight, but after we scored those two early goals, we had the advantage and that put them [Bombay International] under pressure," added Shreya.

Earlier, Ruhi Raghvan and Riana Saraiya scored a goal in each half to steer Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) to a 2-0 win over VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) in a

third-place match.

