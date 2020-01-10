Search

MSSA Boxing: St Mary's Radhyesham, Mustafa win

Updated: Jan 10, 2020, 07:53 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

Radhyesham won 30-26, 28-29 and 29-28

Mustafa Patca of St Mary's (right) punches Danish Shaikh of St MatthewÃ¢Â€Â™s yesterday. Pic/ Atul Kamble

Radhyesham Singh of St Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon) and Mohd Aasim Shaikh of St Matthew's (Malad) slugged it out and traded punches in the lively boys 13-14 year and 48-51kg category in the MSSA inter-school boxing championship at Azad Maidan on Thursday.

Radhyesham won 30-26, 28-29 and 29-28. In another St Mary's Mustafa Patca beat St Matthew's Danish Shaikh in the 12-13 years in the 51-54kg category.

