MSSA Boxing: St Matthew's are champions for third consecutive year

The victorious St Matthew's (Malad) team with the MSSA boxing championship trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

St Matthew's (Malad) underlined their supremacy in the boxing ring as for the third successive year as they were declared champions in the MSSA boxing championship at Azad Maidan on Friday.

The Malad school fielded a total of 27 boxers competing in the various age and weight categories. St Matthew's finished with a total of 65 points having won nine gold and five silver medals to clinch top honours.

Gopal Sharma (Powai) finished second with a cumulative tally of 14 points while Christ Church (Byculla) with 12 points were placed third.

St Matthew's boxers were presented with the Subhash Silk Mills Boxing Trophy.

