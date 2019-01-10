MSSA Boxing: Umrah packs a punch on debut

other-sports

The athletically-build Umrah, competing for the first time, scored a close victory, winning on points against Keen Gala of HVB Academy (Marine Lines) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school boxing championship at Azad Maidan

Umrah Syed (left) punches Keen Gala during the inter-school boxing competition at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

It was a memorable debut for Umrah Sayed, 12, of St Mathew's School (Malad) as she emerged champion in the girls' 14-15 years and 42-45 kgs category. The athletically-build Umrah, competing for the first time, scored a close victory, winning on points against Keen Gala of HVB Academy (Marine Lines) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school boxing championship at Azad Maidan yesterday.

"I only started boxing six months back and it feels great to become a champion in the first competition. It was quite a tough fight especially in the third round. I did well in the first two rounds, but was a bit tired in the final round," Umrah told mid-day yesterday.

Adil shines in U-11

Meanwhile, Mohd Adil Sayed of Christ Church (Byculla) easily defeated Sakib Shaikh of St Mathew's (Malad) in the boys' under-10-11 years and 42-45kgs event with

the referee stopping the contest in the third round.

Kushal emerges winner

In the boys' under-11-12 years and 48-51 kgs category final, Kushal Kewat of Dr Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) overcame Raj Sawant of St Xavier's (Andheri) with all the three judges scoring in his favour.

