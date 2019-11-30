MSSA: Campion beat Don Bosco to win third MSSA title

Campion school players with the MSSA U-12 Division-1 trophy after beating Don Bosco at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Dishing out another impressive combined performance Campion School (Cooperage) got the better of Don Bosco (Matunga) by a fighting 2-0 margin in a boys U-12 Division-I final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The win saw Campion complete a hat-trick of titles, having pocketed the boys U-8 and U-10 MSSA Cup knockout crowns earlier in the season.

The Campion lads wrested the advantage when their consistent goal-scorer Harsh Deora struck the opening goal in the ninth minute.

Don Bosco tried to get a goal and find the equaliser, but had to go into the break trailing by 0-1 margin.

After the change of ends, Don Bosco schoolboys showed more urgency and from the start of the second session they launched a series of attacks on the Campion goal, but failed to break the opponent's resistance. The Campion defence marshaled by goalkeeper Kartavya Shah were a determined lot and showed good understanding as they did well to deny the Don Bosco attackers time and again.

Having soaked in the pressure, Campion then doubled their lead when skipper and dead-ball specialist Kiaan Mistri scored from a direct free-kick in the dying moments of the match to seal their win and emerge champions.

Earlier, St Mary's ICSE (Mazgaon) overcame Don Bosco (Borivli) 2-0 in the third-place match.

Rajwar Chowan scored the opening goal for the Mazagon lads before Mahaswin Kumar netted the second.

